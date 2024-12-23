53°
Man arrested for allegedly shooting dating partner Monday
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was arrested Monday for attempted murder after allegedly shooting his dating partner.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Fondell Joshua shot his dating partner early Monday morning.
Deputies said the victim is recovering at a hospital. Joshua was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated assault with a firearm.
