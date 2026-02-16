57°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for allegedly setting fire to woman's car
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested for allegedly setting a woman's car on fire, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Monday.
On Jan. 6, Cedric Matthews, 61, allegedly placed a stack of books under the driver's seat of the vehicle along Monroe Avenue and set them on fire. Investigators estimate that the fire caused around $1,000 worth of damage to the car.
Matthews was arrested on Sunday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a simple arson charge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge coroner featured in docuseries spotlighting U.S. fentanyl crisis
-
2une In Previews: CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade to roll Sunday
-
Black History Month: Walls in capital city highlight African American history
-
Who is your hero? Zachary Mardi Gras parade brings focus to the...
-
Krewe of Comogo rolls through Plaquemine
Sports Video
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday