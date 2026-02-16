57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested for allegedly setting fire to woman's car

Monday, February 16 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested for allegedly setting a woman's car on fire, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Monday. 

On Jan. 6, Cedric Matthews, 61, allegedly placed a stack of books under the driver's seat of the vehicle along Monroe Avenue and set them on fire. Investigators estimate that the fire caused around $1,000 worth of damage to the car. 

Matthews was arrested on Sunday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a simple arson charge. 

