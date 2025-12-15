Man arrested for allegedly running person over, breaking both their legs

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested for allegedly running someone over and breaking both of their legs, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Recco Spears, 32, is accused of running a man over outside a Byron Avenue home near Plank Road on Friday.

An arrest affidavit says security footage shows Spears driving very fast and hitting the man before driving through two fences and crashing into an ice cream truck. Spears allegedly left the scene, but a family member later took him to a BRPD station to turn himself in.

Documents say both of the man's legs were broken, he suffered facial trauma, and he was taken to the hospital and intubated.

Spears was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder and simple damage to property.