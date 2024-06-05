81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested for allegedly killing his 74-year-old father

Wednesday, June 05 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PEARL RIVER - A man was arrested Wednesday for the murder of his father after an autopsy revealed that the 74-year-old's death was a homicide. 

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said 74-year-old Douglas LaFrance was found dead at his Pearl River home around 5 p.m. on May 26. An autopsy showed that LaFrance did not die of natural causes and the case was ruled a homicide. 

Deputies arrested LaFrance's son, 52-year-old Vincent LaFrance. He was booked for first-degree murder. 

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be possible. 

