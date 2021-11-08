Man arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Belaire High School

D'onta Thompson

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of bringing a gun to a high school in Baton Rouge.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, an eyewitness claimed to see 21-year-old D'onta Thompson putting a handgun under his clothing before entering Belaire High School on April 22.

Deputies followed up by viewing the school's surveillance footage, which confirmed the eyewitness account.

When deputies tracked Thompson down, he was entering a Winbourne Avenue business. Authorities say they called out to him, and he ran away in an attempt to evade them.

Despite resisting arrest, officials say Thompson was apprehended and charged with carrying a weapon in a firearm-free zone, being a fugitive from justice, carrying a firearm/dangerous weapon on school property, and resisting an officer.

He was placed behind bars in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, and as of Monday morning no bond has been set.