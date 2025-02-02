Man arrested for aggravated arson, allegedly threw burnt motor oil on open flame in home

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for allegedly throwing two gallons of burnt motor oil onto a gas heater with an open flame on Saturday night.

Baton Rouge Fire investigators said that 31-year-old Tre Morris put the oil on a heater inside a home on Canada Street near Blount Road around 10 p.m.

BRFD said a person inside the home at the time was able to safely get out.

Arrest documents said Morris was found hiding underneath a bed in a nearby home with oil on his clothes. He was booked for aggravated arson and home invasion.