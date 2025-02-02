59°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for aggravated arson, allegedly threw burnt motor oil on open flame in home
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for allegedly throwing two gallons of burnt motor oil onto a gas heater with an open flame on Saturday night.
Baton Rouge Fire investigators said that 31-year-old Tre Morris put the oil on a heater inside a home on Canada Street near Blount Road around 10 p.m.
BRFD said a person inside the home at the time was able to safely get out.
Trending News
Arrest documents said Morris was found hiding underneath a bed in a nearby home with oil on his clothes. He was booked for aggravated arson and home invasion.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBRSO investigating officer-involved shooting in West Baton Rouge Parish
-
'We are not criminals:' Group protesting ICE deportation orders marches from downtown...
-
The Grammys are here with Beyonce leading all nominees at a show...
-
Trump puts tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, spurring trade war as...
-
Man booked for child pornography after indecent behavior via Discord, Roblox
Sports Video
-
No. 7 LSU women's basketball defeats Mississippi State 81-67 Sunday
-
LSU men's basketball drops fourth straight game to Texas, 89-58
-
Southern women's basketball drops SWAC contest to Alcorn in overtime
-
No. 3 LSU gymnastics defeats No. 9 Missouri and scores highest team...
-
No. 7 LSU women's basketball takes down No. 13 Oklahoma 107-100