Man arrested for 84 counts of pornography involving children

Thursday, January 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies and the Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit arrested a man for nearly 100 counts of sexually-illicit behavior. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it arrested Joshua Foster, 43, for 84 counts of pornography involving children under 13 and 11 counts of sexual abuse of an animal. 

Investigators received 13 separate tips about the 84 images that had been uploaded to online messaging website Kik containing child sexual abuse. 

Foster, using 11 different usernames but the same email handle for each one, allegedly chatted with other Kik users exchanging the images and actively seeking out similar ones as well as files containing bestiality. 

Foster was arrested for the 95 charges and was booked into the parish prison. His bond has not yet been set. 

