Man arrested as accessory to murder after Geronimo Street shooting; third arrest in killing

Thursday, June 12 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man they say helped a murder suspect "[elude] the city of Baton Rouge" after an April shooting on Geronimo Street.

Kevin Dale Evans, 40, was found dead in his home on April 6. Paul Thomas, 34, is accused of assisting the murder suspect, 19-year-old Joshua Mancusi-Ungaro.

Hazel Mancusi-Ungaro, the suspect's aunt, was also arrested for being an accessory after the fact. Thomas was arrested in St. John Parish and booked for accessory after the fact of second-degree murder.

