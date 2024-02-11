70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop

3 hours 15 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, February 11 2024 Feb 11, 2024 February 11, 2024 5:00 AM February 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - A man is in custody after shooting at Pointe Coupee Sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop late Saturday.

Investigators say the deputies tried to stop a vehicle on Court Street just before 10 p.m., when a passenger, Adam Robertson, began to shoot at the deputies, injuring one. 

The injured deputy was treated at a local hospital before being released.

Trending News

Robertson was arrested at his home at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days