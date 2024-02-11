Man arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop

NEW ROADS - A man is in custody after shooting at Pointe Coupee Sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop late Saturday.

Investigators say the deputies tried to stop a vehicle on Court Street just before 10 p.m., when a passenger, Adam Robertson, began to shoot at the deputies, injuring one.

The injured deputy was treated at a local hospital before being released.

Robertson was arrested at his home at 1 a.m. on Sunday.