70°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop
NEW ROADS - A man is in custody after shooting at Pointe Coupee Sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop late Saturday.
Investigators say the deputies tried to stop a vehicle on Court Street just before 10 p.m., when a passenger, Adam Robertson, began to shoot at the deputies, injuring one.
The injured deputy was treated at a local hospital before being released.
Trending News
Robertson was arrested at his home at 1 a.m. on Sunday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
44th annual Spanish Town parade rolled through Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon
-
Teen escapee killed in retaliatory shooting along Washington Avenue
-
11th annual Mardi Gras Festival takes place on Saturday
-
One dead, another hurt in retaliatory shooting on Washington Avenue
-
RICO used to prosecute gang members Feb 9 2024