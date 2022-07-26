Man arrested after hiding camera in woman's home, taking nude photos of her

GOLDEN MEADOW - A man was arrested Monday after a woman found a hidden camera in her home and turned it into the police.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office and Golden Meadow Police Department said the woman found the camera Sunday. On the memory card, she saw nude photos of herself and pictures of 65-year-old Ricky Cheramie setting the camera up.

Detectives searched the home and found two additional hidden cameras. The woman told officers she knew Cheramie.

Detectives said Cheramie was arrested Monday and during questioning he admitted to setting up the cameras and having some of the pictures on his phone.

Cherramie was booked for video voyeurism and his bail was set at $10,000.