Man arrested after drug deal shooting

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's detectives arrested a 21-year-old man involved in a shooting Friday night during a drug deal, according to EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.

Hicks says Jarvis Fleming of Greenwell Springs is charged with first degree murder and tampering with an electronic monitor.

The shooting happened Friday around 8 p.m. at a trailer park located at 7185 Greenwell St.

Donald Ray Walls, 26, was transported from the scene with gunshot wounds and later died. Another man suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a local hospital.

Hicks says Fleming drove two other men to the trailer park to meet Walls to sell drugs. During the drug deal shots were fired killing Walls and injuring another man. Fleming then dropped his friend off at a local hospital and then removed his GPS ankle bracelet.

The investigation is ongoing and other arrests are pending, according to Hicks.