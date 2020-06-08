82°
Man arrested after double shooting at Walker baby shower

1 day 23 hours 15 minutes ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 June 06, 2020 9:24 PM June 06, 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz
Jeremy Dunn

WALKER - Two people were shot at a baby shower and a suspect was taken into custody.

The incident unfolded on Cane Market Road north of Walker around 7 Saturday evening.

The victims are expected to be okay, sheriff's deputies said.

"...On scene, two victims were located with non-life threatening wounds. The suspect fled on foot" and was later captured, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a prepared statement.

Sheriff's deputies said Jeremy Dunn, 44, was arrested in connection with the incident on two counts of second-degree aggravated battery. 

Authorities report that Dunn has since bonded out of prison after posting bail in the amount of $40,000. 

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. 

