Man arrested after double shooting at Walker baby shower
WALKER - Two people were shot at a baby shower and a suspect was taken into custody.
The incident unfolded on Cane Market Road north of Walker around 7 Saturday evening.
The victims are expected to be okay, sheriff's deputies said.
"...On scene, two victims were located with non-life threatening wounds. The suspect fled on foot" and was later captured, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a prepared statement.
Sheriff's deputies said Jeremy Dunn, 44, was arrested in connection with the incident on two counts of second-degree aggravated battery.
Authorities report that Dunn has since bonded out of prison after posting bail in the amount of $40,000.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
