Man arrested after allegedly stealing boat, pirogue and four-wheeler from Amite River Diversion Canal
ST. AMANT - A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a boat, a pirogue, a four-wheeler and more from a campsite on the Amite River Diversion Canal, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Additionally, other items from around and inside the camps were stolen such as tools, rods and reels. The suspect, Brent John Duhon, 49, of St. Amant, was booked on what LPSO called "various charges."
Several items have already been recovered and the investigation is ongoing.
