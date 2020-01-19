Man arrested after allegedly raping a woman inside her home

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies arrested a man after he was accused of forcing his way inside a woman's home and raping her.

According to authorities, Samuel Landaverde Polanco showed up to the victim's workplace, Friday night while she was still on the clock and started arguing with her. Moments later as the victim was leaving work to go home, Polanco once again appeared. He forced the victim out of her car and inside the her home where he continued to assault her by grabbing and shoving.

The victim was able to lock herself in a room before Polanco once again managed to force his way inside. The victim's 13-year-old son was present at the time of the attack, witnessing some of the assault.

Later that night, the victim says Polanco woke up and began forcing himself on her. She told authorities despite her best efforts, she was overpowered and vaginally penetrated by Polanco. She went on further, saying Polanco appeared under the influence of alcohol.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Authorities noticed several bruises on the victim's arms and wrist.

Polanco was arrested and booked in to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of First Degree Rape.