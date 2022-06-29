Man arrested after allegedly killing woman in New Orleans, shooting police officer in Tenn.

NEW ORLEANS - A man was arrested Wednesday morning after killing a woman in New Orleans and shooting a police officer in Tennessee.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 33-year-old BJ Brown was wanted for the murder of a woman Monday along Iberville Street.

Brown then traveled to Erin, Tenn., where he shot a police officer during a traffic stop and then ran into the woods, authorities said.

According to Erin Police Chief Mark Moore, the officer is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.