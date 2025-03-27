Man arrested after allegedly choking, striking individual with pipe during bar fight in Belle River

BELLE RIVER — A man was charged with aggravated battery for choking and hitting an individual with a pipe during a bar fight in Belle River, according to Assumption Parish deputies.

Travis Paul Aucoin, 49, was arrested after an altercation at a bar on River Bend Street with an unidentified individual Wednesday night.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office spoke to witnesses and learned that Aucoin and the individual were arguing over "family-related matters," eventually escalating to a fight between the two.

Deputies said at some point during the altercation, Aucoin allegedly struck the victim with a pipe and then attempted to choke him. The victim's injuries could be visibly seen, deputies also said.

Investigators later discovered the alleged pipe used in the incident and then found Aucoin in a nearby area.

Aucoin was charged with aggravated battery and criminal trespass. He remains in the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.