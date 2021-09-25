Man arrested, accused of killing wife and trying to shoot police overnight

BATON ROUGE - Police were fired upon by a man who is accused of killing his wife overnight, Baton Rouge Police said Saturday.

Cedric Dabney, 52, was arrested after firing gun shots at officers who responded to the deadly domestic situation on Elgin Street late Friday night.

Shalama Dabney, 51, was killed, police said.

The woman was shot and killed by her husband around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said Dabney was arrested after firing at officers. Police did not reveal if officers fired back. But it did not appear any officers were injured.

Police said Dabney was arrested without injury and booked into jail on murder, attempted murder of a police officer and illegal use of a weapon charges.

Domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous for police.