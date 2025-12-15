Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested, accused of hitting, trying to choke child in Assumption Parish
BAYOU L’OURSE – Assumption Parish deputies arrested a man accused of hitting a child in the face and attempting to choke her.
David Lodrigue, 46, was arrested after deputies were called to a Napoleonville home on a Sunday evening disturbance call.
According to deputies, the child's mother called the sheriff's office after she believed Lodrigue struck the child in the face with an open hand and placed his hands around her neck, causing symptoms of suffocation while the child was at Lodrigue's Bayou L’Ourse home.
Deputies then arrested Lodrigue and booked him into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment, as well as cruelty to juveniles. Lodrigue was also booked as a fugitive from St. Mary Parish on a drug warrant.
