Man arrested, accused of burglarizing Dollar Tree in Baker

BAKER — Police arrested a man accused of breaking into a Dollar Tree after they say tips from the public helped investigators identify him.

Jacoby Lewis was arrested following a burglary at the store on Groom Road on October 10, 2025.

Police posted a photo of the suspect on October 14 to Facebook and received tips through Crime Stoppers that they said led them to Lewis.

Lewis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of simple burglary.