53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested, accused of burglarizing Dollar Tree in Baker

6 hours 44 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 12:54 PM March 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — Police arrested a man accused of breaking into a Dollar Tree after they say tips from the public helped investigators identify him.

Jacoby Lewis was arrested following a burglary at the store on Groom Road on October 10, 2025.

Police posted a photo of the suspect on October 14 to Facebook and received tips through Crime Stoppers that they said led them to Lewis.

Trending News

Lewis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of simple burglary.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days