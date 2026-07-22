Some EBR fire districts, city governments ask Metro Council to approve loan of CPR devices

BATON ROUGE - Fire districts and city governments across East Baton Rouge Parish have requested to loan automated CPR devices from East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services.

Central Fire Dist. 4, East Baton Rouge Fire Protection districts 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8, along with the city governments in Baker and Zachary, have requested to receive the CPR devices.

"The City-Parish and EMS wish to improve public health and provide access to lifesaving equipment throughout the Parish of East Baton Rouge," the agenda items say.

The decision will be made by Metro Council members during Wednesday night's meeting.