88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Some EBR fire districts, city governments ask Metro Council to approve loan of CPR devices

2 hours 11 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, July 22 2026 Jul 22, 2026 July 22, 2026 5:07 PM July 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire districts and city governments across East Baton Rouge Parish have requested to loan automated CPR devices from East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. 

Central Fire Dist. 4, East Baton Rouge Fire Protection districts 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8, along with the city governments in Baker and Zachary, have requested to receive the CPR devices. 

"The City-Parish and EMS wish to improve public health and provide access to lifesaving equipment throughout the Parish of East Baton Rouge," the agenda items say. 

Trending News

The decision will be made by Metro Council members during Wednesday night's meeting. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days