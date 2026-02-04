Man allegedly robbed person at gunpoint, stole vehicle with dog inside, tried to run over deputy

BATON ROUGE — A man allegedly tried to steal a truck but ditched it as he could not drive a manual transmission, and then stole a different truck with a dog in the backseat.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old D'Juan Cooper approached a man who was walking to his truck outside an apartment on Jade Avenue around 10:40 on Sunday morning and asked for a ride.

He then allegedly held the man at gunpoint and robbed him of his keys and phone. Cooper tried to steal the man's truck, but could not drive its manual transmission and ended up running away.

An arrest affidavit shows that, about an hour later, Cooper targeted another truck at the Save More on Gardere Lane. The second victim told deputies that he drove to the store with his German Shepherd in the backseat. When the victim left his truck to walk into the store, Cooper allegedly entered the driver's seat and drove away.

Around 10 hours later, deputies found the stolen car outside of the Lakes at Bluebonnet apartment complex. Cooper allegedly tried to drive the stolen car into a deputy, but hit the apartment building.

Cooper was arrested Monday on charges of armed robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a firearm on a police officer and resisting an officer.