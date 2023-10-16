Man allegedly led deputies on chase after carjacking woman in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was reportedly pistol-whipped and robbed by a carjacker outside a restaurant in Ascension Parish over the weekend.

The crime was reported Friday night at a Subway on LA 42 in Prairieville, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Someone claiming to be the victim, who did not wish to be identified as of Monday morning, tells WBRZ the attacker threatened to kill her as he struck her in the head.

The robber, identified as 53-year-old Brent Chambliss, then led deputies on a brief pursuit before crashing the car. Chambliss was taken into custody and booked into the Ascension jail early Saturday morning on charges including carjacking, aggravated battery, aggravated flight from an officer and reckless operation.

Chambliss had bond set at $350,000.