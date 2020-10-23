72°
Man allegedly killed by 16-year-old son in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - On Thursday night, a domestic incident led to a 47-year-old man's death in Sorrento, officials say.
According to representatives of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Alvin Geisenheimer and his 16-year-old son were involved in an altercation at a location along Airline Highway when the teen shot his father.
Deputies say Geisenheimer died on scene.
The 16-year-old was charged second-degree murder and booked into the St. Bernard Youth Detention Center.
