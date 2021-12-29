76°
Man allegedly brandished gun at duck hunters, destroyed decoys
PLAQUEMINES PARISH - A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly harassing duck hunters on public property, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Department agents arrested Brendan Nolan, 32, after receiving a complaint from hunters on public land in Venice. The complaint came with a video showing Nolan maneuvering his boat into a duck decoy spread belonging to the hunters.
The department reports Nolan also shouted at the hunters and shot their decoys with a pistol.
Nolan was booked into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center, according to the department. He faces charges of harassment of a person lawfully hunting, simple assault, criminal damage to property, and illegal discharge of a firearm.
