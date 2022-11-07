Man accused of trying to burn down apartment complex arrested on arson charges

BATON ROUGE - Police say they arrested a man on arson charges after he was accused of setting fire to a bed in an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.

24-year-old Jeremy M. Scott was booked on one count of aggravated arson Tuesday following the incident at the apartments located on Longridge Avenue.

Police said the fire was contained to the bedroom of the apartment unit as the victim was able to put it out before it spread. Text messages sent to the victim from Scott stated that he wanted to burn down the entire complex.

The victim told detectives that Scott verbally threatened to kill her and himself. She also said she saw Scott standing over the bed as he watched it burn.

The fire resulted in an estimated $8,000 in damages.