69°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of trying to burn down apartment complex arrested on arson charges
BATON ROUGE - Police say they arrested a man on arson charges after he was accused of setting fire to a bed in an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.
24-year-old Jeremy M. Scott was booked on one count of aggravated arson Tuesday following the incident at the apartments located on Longridge Avenue.
Police said the fire was contained to the bedroom of the apartment unit as the victim was able to put it out before it spread. Text messages sent to the victim from Scott stated that he wanted to burn down the entire complex.
The victim told detectives that Scott verbally threatened to kill her and himself. She also said she saw Scott standing over the bed as he watched it burn.
Trending News
The fire resulted in an estimated $8,000 in damages.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New robotic server making its rounds at Rouj Creole
-
I-10 west closed in Lake Charles closed for vehicle crash
-
Graphic: Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama...
-
LSU fans storm the field after game-winning score against Alabama in overtime
-
Six arrested, including teens, after massive search for armed robbery suspects off...
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0