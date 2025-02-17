Man accused of stealing $170 worth of gas from Ethel gas station arrested by deputies

ETHEL — A man accused of filling his car up without paying at an Ethel gas station was arrested in East Feliciana Parish over the weekend.

Justin Neely, 33, was arrested by East Feliciana deputies on Saturday after he was accused of stealing gas from Pop's Country Store on La. 19 in January.

Neely allegedly filled his truck with $167.98 worth of gasoline and left the store without paying on Jan. 29.

Neely was also wanted by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office for this same type of crime from a Jan. 11 theft at State Line truck stop.