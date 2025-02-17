59°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of stealing $170 worth of gas from Ethel gas station arrested by deputies
ETHEL — A man accused of filling his car up without paying at an Ethel gas station was arrested in East Feliciana Parish over the weekend.
Justin Neely, 33, was arrested by East Feliciana deputies on Saturday after he was accused of stealing gas from Pop's Country Store on La. 19 in January.
Neely allegedly filled his truck with $167.98 worth of gasoline and left the store without paying on Jan. 29.
Neely was also wanted by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office for this same type of crime from a Jan. 11 theft at State Line truck stop.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Top Russian officials will hold talks with US in Saudi Arabia on...
-
DOTD holding press conference discussing closure of Washington Street exit
-
2une In Previews: EMT classes with Acadian Ambulance
-
Cleo Fields to be sworn in for third term as District 6...
-
EBRSO: Family tries to cover up murder after woman's son kills her...