Man accused of soliciting 14-year-old girl for sex, attacking her mother arrested by BRPD
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of soliciting sex from and engaging in indecent behavior with a teenage girl was arrested by Baton Rouge Police.
Anthony McManus, 55, allegedly begged the 14-year-old victim for sex multiple times over two weeks in April, including offering her $500 and offering to pick her up. The messages were "almost nonstop," an affidavit says.
The victim eventually tried blocking McManus' number, but he allegedly changed his number and recontacted her.
Baton Rouge Police began investigating McManus in June, following a May 27 disturbance call. McManus had allegedly assaulted the girl's mother after she confronted him over the messages.
McManus was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on computer-aided solicitation, simple battery and indecent behavior on Wednesday.
