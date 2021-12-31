Man accused of holding car salesman at gunpoint, stealing vehicle from dealership

ST. FRANCSVILLE - A man accused of stealing an automobile from a Louisiana car dealership was captured Thursday.

Louisiana State Police say 47-year-old Hoxie Brown Marcelin of New Orleans allegedly brandished a firearm, pointed it at the head of a car salesman, and stole the vehicle he was test driving.

According to police, their initial investigation began shortly after 3 p.m. when a Trooper patrolling West Feliciana Parish’s US Hwy 61 was approached by the car salesman who’d been victimized.

The Trooper immediately sent out an alert, and another Trooper in the area said he saw Marcelin speeding along US Hwy 61 in the Chevrolet.

The Trooper went on to say he attempted a traffic stop, but Marcelin sped right on by. This triggered a pursuit that ended in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Marcelin eventually crashed into a tree on EBR’s Port Hickey Road, and allegedly tried to flee on foot. But LSP caught up with him and took him into custody.

Authorities say Marcelin was taken to the West Feliciana Hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained during the crash and after being medically cleared, he was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Jail for Armed Robbery,Carjacking, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Stolen Things.

A hold has also been placed on Marcelin in East Baton Rouge Parish and upon his release from the West Feliciana Parish Jail, he will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer, and Reckless Operation.

Marcelin also has outstanding warrants with the New Orleans Police Department for Larceny – Theft and Possession of Stolen Things.

According to LSP, this case remains under investigation.