Man accused in Scotland Avenue killing pleaded guilty in unrelated domestic violence case day after deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE - A man who was arrested after a standoff in Baker on Tuesday was connected to a fatal shooting that happened April 22 — one day before he pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge in court.

U.S. Marshals helped Baton Rouge and Baker police officers arrest 27-year-old Alvin Mott Jr. after a brief standoff in a Baker neighborhood.

According to an arrest warrant, Mott was involved in a gun battle at the Kangaroo Express on Scotland Avenue that killed 51-year-old Michael Thomas. After shooting Thomas in the back, officers said Mott continued to shoot "aimlessly" in the victim's direction. Police said one of the stray bullets hit a woman in her second-floor residence nearby, where she and her children were asleep in bed.

The following day, Mott went to the 19th JDC and pleaded guilty to domestic abuse and battery to a pregnant victim. An initial report says on Aug. 21, 2023, Mott pulled a woman by her hair, spit on her, pointed a gun to her head and threatened to kill her—while knowing she was seven months pregnant.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, which were suspended by Judge Fred Crifasi. He was ordered to stay on supervised probation for the three years starting Feb. 23, 2024. His probation required that he not have a gun.

After being taken in by law enforcement, Mott was booked for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and illegal use of a firearm.