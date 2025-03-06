Man accused in Bayou L'Ourse robbery transferred to Assumption Parish more than year after arrest

NAPOLEONVILLE — One man was transferred into Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office custody for allegedly holding someone at gunpoint in a December 2023 robbery in Bayou L'Ourse that also contributed to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Jedarrius Jaylon Brown, 20, was transferred to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office Detention Center from Lafayette on Wednesday for allegedly holding someone at gunpoint on Muriel Street.

The victim told deputies he was walking between La. 398 and La. 663 when he was approached by a man later identified as Brown. The victim also said that multiple people in masks held him at gunpoint, took his cash and left.

Alvin Fitch Jr. and James V. Howell were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three men face contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile charges because a fourth person, a then-17-year-old, was also involved, deputies said.

Brown was held in the Lafayette Correctional Facilities on local charges before being booked by Assumption deputies.

Brown remains in jail pending a bond hearing.