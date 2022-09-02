91°
Latest Weather Blog
Man, 50, killed after shootout in front of Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after two men got into a shootout in the front yard of a home on Foster Road.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the home when two men pulled guns on each other, and one fired.
The man who was shot, identified Friday as 50-year-old Craig Clement, was transported to a hospital where sources say he later died.
The shooter remained at the scene of the crime, according to the sheriff's office. It's unclear if an arrest was made.
No more information was immediately available.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vacant church on Scenic Highway deemed 'total loss' after early-morning blaze |...
-
Vacant church on Scenic Highway deemed 'total loss' after early-morning blaze
-
Crews respond to early-morning blaze at vacant church along Scenic Highway |...
-
Crews respond to early-morning blaze at vacant church along Scenic Highway
-
BRPD officer allegedly held handcuffed woman captive; another accused of giving criminals...