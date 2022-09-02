91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man, 50, killed after shootout in front of Baton Rouge home

5 hours 29 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, September 02 2022 Sep 2, 2022 September 02, 2022 7:45 AM September 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after two men got into a shootout in the front yard of a home on Foster Road.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the home when two men pulled guns on each other, and one fired.

The man who was shot, identified Friday as 50-year-old Craig Clement, was transported to a hospital where sources say he later died.

The shooter remained at the scene of the crime, according to the sheriff's office. It's unclear if an arrest was made.

No more information was immediately available.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days