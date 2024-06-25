Mall of Louisiana changes unaccompanied minor policy, required to be with adult Friday, Saturday evenings

BATON ROUGE — The Mall of Louisiana has changed its parental guidance policy for weekends, now requiring all minors to be accompanied at all times by an adult on Fridays and Saturdays after 4 p.m.

According to the Mall's website, unsupervised youth shopping before 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays must leave the mall at 4 p.m. or immediately be joined by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older. Proof of age may be required for the youth or supervising adult. Those who lack proper identification may be asked to leave the property, the policy adds.

One adult may accompany up to four minors. The new policy also states that parental guidance hours are subject to change during the holiday season.