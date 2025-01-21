33°
'Make America Great Again' flag up at Governor's Mansion for inauguration
BATON ROUGE - A "Make America Great Again" flag flew at the Governor's Mansion on Monday per Governor Jeff Landry's request.
Gov. Landry announced his plan days before President Donald Trump's inauguration.
“Today, under President Trump, begins a renaissance in this Nation," Landry wrote. "One where America and her people will always come first. In Louisiana, we think that is worthy of celebrating!"
