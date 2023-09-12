92°
Major outage along Airline Highway amid reports of downed power lines
BATON ROUGE - More than a thousand Entergy customers lost power along Airline Highway Tuesday afternoon after a truck reportedly snagged powerlines along the highway.
The outage was first reported around 2:35 p.m. on Airline near the Pecue-Stumberg intersection, just south of Woman's Hospital. The highway is blocked while authorities address the situation.
As of around 3:50 p.m., about 1,100 customers were without power.
This is a developing story.
