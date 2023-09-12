Major outage along Airline Highway amid reports of downed power lines

BATON ROUGE - More than a thousand Entergy customers lost power along Airline Highway Tuesday afternoon after a truck reportedly snagged powerlines along the highway.

The outage was first reported around 2:35 p.m. on Airline near the Pecue-Stumberg intersection, just south of Woman's Hospital. The highway is blocked while authorities address the situation.

As of around 3:50 p.m., about 1,100 customers were without power.

This is a developing story.