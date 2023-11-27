Maj. Gen. Isaac Smith, West Feliciana Parish native, passes at 91; held command positions in long military career

BATON ROUGE - A West Feliciana Parish native who held numerous command positions in a long military career has died at the age of 91.

Maj. Gen. Isaac D. Smith (ret.) lived his final days in California, but his roots were in Louisiana.

Born in Wakefield, Smith completed the ROTC curriculum at Southern University before receiving his commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

In the decades that would follow, Smith rose to the rank of major general, holding command positions that included Deputy Chief of Staff posts, Assistant Division Commander and Chief of Reserve Forces.

Smith also led the ROCKS ROTC Enhancement Program, which was created to improve the quality and output of ROTC students from historically black colleges and universities.

According to a ROCKS biography: His awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, the Silver Star, Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit (with Oak Leaf Cluster), Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (with Oak Leaf Cluster), and the Army Commendation Medal (with two Oak Leaf Clusters), and the Army General Staff Identification Badge.

Smith retired from the Army in 1989. An avenue bearing his name extends west from Veterans Memorial Blvd. at Baton Rouge Metro Airport.

Funeral arrangements are pending.