Main Street Recovery Program awards $19M in small business grants, more on the way

BATON ROUGE - The Main Street Recovery Program awarded $19 million in grants to small businesses through Sept. 2, State Treasurer John M. Schroder announced on Thursday.

"We are awarding millions of dollars in grants every single day. On Wednesday alone, we awarded $4.2 million," Treasurer Schroder said. "Next week, I'm delivering checks in-person to southwest Louisiana, where Hurricane Laura disrupted mail delivery. We are meeting our goals. We're working 24 hours a day to deliver help to small businesses across this state, and we're proud to do it."

The program has received over 21,000 applications since it began at the end of July.

Businesses owned by minorities, women, and veterans have received nearly $15 million, according to Treasurer Schroder.

Applicants have the option to receive "QuickRelief,' which offers an abbreviated grant process.

With this option being the most popular, the program now allows applicants to receive $15,000 for eligible expenses through QuickRelief after offsetting other federal aid received.

Previously, this option had a lower cap on the grant and was only available to businesses with prior air of $1,000 or less.

Small businesses can apply for a grant by visiting www.louisianamainstreet.com or by clicking here.