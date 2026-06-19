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Magnolia Mound Plantation hosts Baton Rouge Juneteenth program highlighting community legacy

1 hour 34 minutes ago Friday, June 19 2026 Jun 19, 2026 June 19, 2026 6:37 PM June 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A Juneteenth program took place at Magnolia Mound Plantation.

The celebration highlighted the legacy of the historic south Baton Rouge community, with research on the area's origins and a look at the history of one of the area's most prominent families from Reginald Delpit.

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More Juneteenth events are scheduled this weekend. A full list can be found here.

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