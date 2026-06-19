Magnolia Mound Plantation hosts Baton Rouge Juneteenth program highlighting community legacy

BATON ROUGE — A Juneteenth program took place at Magnolia Mound Plantation.

The celebration highlighted the legacy of the historic south Baton Rouge community, with research on the area's origins and a look at the history of one of the area's most prominent families from Reginald Delpit.

More Juneteenth events are scheduled this weekend. A full list can be found here.