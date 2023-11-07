Madisonville junior high student arrested after making 'hit-list'

MADISONVILLE - A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday after it was reported to law enforcement that he made a "hit-list," authorities said.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a student reported to the school that one of their classmates had prepared the list. School officials contacted law enforcement.

The Madisonville-area junior high student was issued a summons for menacing and was released to their parents.