Madisonville junior high student arrested after making 'hit-list'
MADISONVILLE - A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday after it was reported to law enforcement that he made a "hit-list," authorities said.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a student reported to the school that one of their classmates had prepared the list. School officials contacted law enforcement.
The Madisonville-area junior high student was issued a summons for menacing and was released to their parents.
