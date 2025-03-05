Madison Prep boys basketball advances in state playoffs

BATON ROUGE - The Madison Prep boys basketball team kept its season alive Tuesday night with a win in the regional playoff round over L.B. Landry.

DIVISION II SELECT

Madison Prep 57, L.B. Landry 46

University High 68, Lake Charles College Prep 58

DIVISION I NON-SELECT

Zachary 84, West Monroe 54

Central 68, Parkway 62

Denham Springs 75, Westgate 57

DIVISION II NON-SELECT

Brusly 87, Lakeshore 49

DIVISION I SELECT

Liberty 71, Hammond 45

DIVISION III SELECT

Dunham 75, GEO Next Generation 55

DIVISION IV SELECT

Southern Lab 57, St. Frederick 43