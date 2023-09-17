Madison Brooks lawsuit: LSU student's father targeting Tigerland bar, rape suspects

BATON ROUGE - The father of Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student who was struck and killed by a car after a night of partying in Tigerland, is suing the bar where she was seen drinking before the crash, as well as the four suspects who are now implicated in her rape case.

John Brooks filed the wrongful death lawsuit in East Baton Rouge Parish on Friday. Among those named in the suit are Reggie's bar owner Darin Adams and its bartenders, as well the four suspects booked in the ensuing rape investigation: Kaivon Washington, Desmond Carter, Everett Lee and Casen Carver.

The suit also names rideshare company Lyft and one of its drivers.

Surveillance video taken within hours of her death showed Brooks catching a ride from the bar with the four men now charged in her rape. Later that same night, Brooks was fatally struck by a rideshare driver on Burbank Drive.

In the days following her death, deputies began investigating allegations that Brooks was sexually assaulted by two of the males who gave her a ride, leading to the arrests. Their case has yet to go to trial.

Reggie's, the bar at the center of the case, was forced to shut down for good in wake of Brooks' death.