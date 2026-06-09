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Lutcher man resentenced to 32 years for shooting at deputies after judge rules him habitual offender

2 hours 57 minutes ago Tuesday, June 09 2026 Jun 9, 2026 June 09, 2026 5:47 AM June 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LUTCHER — A Lutcher man initially sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of shooting at multiple St. James Parish deputies will now serve 32 years behind bars. 

Edward Young III was initially sentenced in January 2026 after he was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer connected to the March 2020 shooting that started when Young shot at two deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office after they identified themselves as law enforcement.

However, on June 2, Young appeared before a judge regarding a habitual offender bill filed by District Attorney Ricky Babin's office. Young was branded a habitual offender and resentenced as a third-time felony offender, adding seven years to his sentence. 

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