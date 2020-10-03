Lt. Governor denies accusations from former museum manager

BATON ROUGE - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser denied allegations Tuesday that he misused his power.

The accusations came from Nungesser's former museum manager, Timothy Chester. Chester shot off a scathing accusation letter this week, one he says he's never had to write in decades of museum work.

"Everything he says is absolutely not true," Nungesser said.

In the letter, Chester accuses Nungesser of using public property for his personal needs, as well as attempting to move state-owned artwork to the work offices of Senator John Kennedy in Washington.

"No, no, no. I asked the board to vote on it, so there's another lie," Nungesser replied.

The artwork was never transported, and Nungesser says he only asked the museum board, which co-manages museums with the Lt. governor, to consider it. But Chester also accuses Nungesser tried to stay for free at a museum-owned apartment in the French Quarter.

"The lieutenant governors used it before me. I stayed there a total of two nights," Nungesser said.

Tuesday, Nungesser made his own accusations aimed at Chester. He says unauthorized people were staying in that very same apartment.

"The custosdian took me over and there was a lady staying in that same apartment," Nungesser explained. "To this day, I dont know who that lady was."

Nungesser also accuses Chester of mismanaging state museums by not hiring key personel and misspending money on low-priority projects while museum buildings sit in disrepair.