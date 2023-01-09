Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser won't join 2023 gubernatorial race

BATON ROUGE - After numerous hints that he was going to seek Louisiana's top office, Billy Nungesser does not plan to run for governor in 2023.

The Louisiana lieutenant governor released a statement through his office Monday saying he instead plans to seek re-election to his current office. In his statement, Nungesser pointed to "unfinished business" in his current role as the reason for sitting out the race.

The news came the same day that another Republican prospect, State Treasurer John Schroder, announced he was entering the race and just days after Senator John Kennedy said he was sticking with his job in the U.S. Senate.

As of Tuesday, Schroder and La. Attorney General Jeff Landry are the only prominent candidates to formally announce their campaigns.