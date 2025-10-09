Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, other officials encourage residents to get flu shots as flu season starts

BATON ROUGE — Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and other state officials are encouraging Louisiana residents to get their flu shots.

Nungesser, State Sen. Regina Barrow, State Rep. Larry Selders, State Rep. Terry Landry Jr., as well as EBR Councilmembers Carolyn Coleman and Twahna Harris, visited Walgreens on Government Street and Acadian Thruway on Thursday to get flu shots and to encourage the rest of the state to do the same.

“Getting your flu shot is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself, your family, and your community," Nungesser said. "It's a small act that makes a big difference. Here in Louisiana, we’ve always looked out for one another, through hurricanes, floods, and whatever comes our way. This flu season is no different. A simple shot protects your family, keeps our kids in school, and keeps Louisiana strong.”

Flu season typically starts in October.