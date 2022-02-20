LSU women's hoops takes sole possession of second place in the SEC with 66-61 win over No. 17 Florida

The No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball team took over sole possession of second place in SEC going into the final week of the season, defeating No. 17 Florida, 66-61, Sunday in front of 13,620 fans in the PMAC – the fourth largest crowd in LSU Women’s Basketball History.

The win is the 5th for Kim Mulkey this season against AP Top 25 teams.

With five minutes remaining, Faustine Aifuwa scored in the paint to get LSU to a five-point lead. With scores from Khayla Pointer and Autumn Newby, the game looked in favor of the Tigers who advanced to a six point lead. Smith and Rickards scored for the Gators with only two minutes remaining; however, LSU prevailed. An amazing block by Aifuwa and seven free throws from Morris helped LSU win 66-61 in the PMAC.

The trio of Morris, Aifuwa and Newby combined for 43 of LSU's 66 points.

LSU’s game leader was Morris with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one rebound.