72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball wins 7th game in a row, beats Alabama on Senior Night

47 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, February 24 2022 Feb 24, 2022 February 24, 2022 8:58 PM February 24, 2022 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team wins their 7th game in a row, beating Alabama 58-50 on Senior Night. The Tigers are now 15-0 holding opponents under 60 points.

LSU was led by Guard Khayla Pointer who almost had a triple-double with 23 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Alexis Morris went out with a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. She only played 1 minute and had 0 points.

The Tigers held Alabama to 34 percent shooting and forced 18 turnovers. LSU is currently in second place in the SEC with one more game remaining against #16 Tennessee on the road.

Trending News

Kim Mulkey's squad improves to 24-4, and 12-3 in SEC play. They will be looking to lock up the 2 seed in the conference tournament this weekend.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days