LSU women's basketball wins 7th game in a row, beats Alabama on Senior Night
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team wins their 7th game in a row, beating Alabama 58-50 on Senior Night. The Tigers are now 15-0 holding opponents under 60 points.
LSU was led by Guard Khayla Pointer who almost had a triple-double with 23 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Alexis Morris went out with a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. She only played 1 minute and had 0 points.
The Tigers held Alabama to 34 percent shooting and forced 18 turnovers. LSU is currently in second place in the SEC with one more game remaining against #16 Tennessee on the road.
Kim Mulkey's squad improves to 24-4, and 12-3 in SEC play. They will be looking to lock up the 2 seed in the conference tournament this weekend.
