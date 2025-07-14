LSU women's basketball will compete in 2025 Paradise Jam Tournament

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team is set to play in the Paradise Jam Tournament this November on St. Thomas Island.

The event will be held Thursday, November 27, through Saturday, November 29, at the University of the Virgin Islands.

The Tigers are scheduled to play Marist on Friday, November 28, at 7:00 p.m. and will face either Miami of Ohio or Washington State on Saturday to finish the tournament. All the games will air on ESPN+.

Click here to check out the Paradise Jam fan packages, which are on sale now

Tickets for individual game days are $40, and a Women’s All-Tournament Pass is $75.