LSU women's basketball making moves in the transfer portal

“Having recruited Kate out of High School, we are very aligned in our vision for her personal development and the impact she can have on our program,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “Tiger fans will love the skill, physicality and passion that Kate will bring with her to Baton Rouge!”

LSU will have to find someone to make up for the lost production in the paint with the departure of Aneesah Morrow who will take her game to the WNBA later this month as well as transfer portal departures from Sa'Myah Smith and Del Rosario.

Koval had a successful ACC All-Freshman season at Notre Dame, playing a key role in the Irish reaching the Sweet 16. She averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Koval led Notre Dame with 55 blocks throughout the season; she recorded six games with 4+ blocks.