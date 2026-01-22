LSU women's basketball handles Texas A&M in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The LSU women's basketball team ended its road trip Thursday night with a big win over Texas A&M.

The Tigers were in cruise control all evening, handling the Aggies from the start en route to a 98-54 win.

MiLaysia Fulwiley led LSU with 23 points. The South Carolina transfer added five steals and four assists. The Tigers shared the ball all night, with 22 total assists.

LSU has now won four straight games after dropping its first two games of SEC play. The Tigers, 18-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play, have a three-game homestand coming up.

LSU hosts Florida Monday night at 7 p.m.