LSU women's basketball falls in latest poll following loss to South Carolina

2 hours 56 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, January 27 2025 Jan 27, 2025 January 27, 2025 12:02 PM January 27, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women's basketball team dropped two spots in the latest Associated Press poll after losing their first game of the season over the weekend.

LSU comes in at number seven in the rankings, down from number five just a week ago.

The Tigers lost their first game of the season and in SEC play as they dropped a 56-66 loss at #2 South Carolina and then quickly had to regroup to take the 64-51 win over visiting Texas A&M on Sunday afternoon.

LSU is back in action this week with a Thursday game against #13 Oklahoma at 6 p.m. in the Maravich Center.  That game has been marked as the annual white out game and can be seen on ESPN2.

The Tigers will then host Mississippi State on Sunday at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.

AP Poll – January 27, 2025

  1. UCLA
  2. South Carolina
  3. Notre Dame
  4. USC
  5. Texas
  6. UConn
  7. LSU
  8. Ohio State
  9. TCU
  10. Duke
  11. Kansas State
  12. Kentucky
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Maryland
  15. North Carolina
  16. Michigan State
  17. NC State
  18. Tennessee
  19. Cal
  20. Georgia Tech
  21. West Virginia
  22. Alabama
  23. Vanderbilt
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Florida State

 

